Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 38,000.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $40.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $47.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

