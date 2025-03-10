Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 5,640 Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Qifu Technology from $31.44 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Qifu Technology Price Performance

QFIN opened at $40.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.87. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $46.25.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.