Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 797,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,754,000 after purchasing an additional 368,394 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,618,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,587,000 after purchasing an additional 308,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,109,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,816,000 after buying an additional 282,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 212.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after buying an additional 95,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,688,000.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 7,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $214,215.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,428.70. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $130,635.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,985.50. This represents a 5.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,788 shares of company stock valued at $455,202 in the last three months. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KYMR opened at $32.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 2.22. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $53.27.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. Analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.69.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

