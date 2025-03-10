Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $230,000 in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,042 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 39.5% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,838 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COLL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $908,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,839.36. This trade represents a 18.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $2,774,710. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLL opened at $28.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.19. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $42.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $181.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.68 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 104.67%. Analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

