Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 86 Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard in the third quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seaboard in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 21.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $2,976.63 on Monday. Seaboard Co. has a 1 year low of $2,365.00 and a 1 year high of $3,412.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,561.49.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Seaboard Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.93%.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

