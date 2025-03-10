Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,019 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Kailix Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 59.9% in the third quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 6,620,451 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $28,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,059 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Transocean by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 399,110 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 53,774 shares during the period. First National Trust Co bought a new position in Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,170 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIG shares. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Transocean from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $89,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,596 shares in the company, valued at $929,863.80. This represents a 8.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.28 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. Analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Featured Articles

