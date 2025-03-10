Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 158.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Allegion by 29.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allegion by 55.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 209,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after acquiring an additional 74,577 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Allegion during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $131.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $156.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.91 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

In other Allegion news, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $98,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,820. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack purchased 8,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,920. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

