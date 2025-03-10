Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of AOSL opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average is $36.75. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $53.29. The firm has a market cap of $807.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. Equities analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $89,216.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,140.14. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 820.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

