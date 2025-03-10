AlphaQuest LLC Buys Shares of 36,662 LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 36,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RAMP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in LiveRamp by 477.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Insider Transactions at LiveRamp

In other news, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,416,888.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 110,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,675.12. This represents a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $119,663.18. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,189.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on RAMP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LiveRamp

LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $26.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,683.40 and a beta of 0.96.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.97%. On average, analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.