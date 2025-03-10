AlphaQuest LLC Buys Shares of 36,662 LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 36,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RAMP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in LiveRamp by 477.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at LiveRamp
In other news, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,416,888.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 110,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,675.12. This represents a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $119,663.18. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,189.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LiveRamp Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $26.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,683.40 and a beta of 0.96.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.97%. On average, analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.
LiveRamp Company Profile
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.
