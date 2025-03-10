ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) Stock Price Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.85 and last traded at $30.14. 36,777 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 12,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.59.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,383,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 3,789.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period.

About ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF

The ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Medical Breakthroughs index. The fund tracks, a market-cap weighted index comprising US-listed biotech companies with one or more drugs currently in either Phase II or Phase III FDA clinical trials. SBIO was launched on Dec 31, 2014 and is managed by ALPS.

