Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Price Target Lowered to $8.50 at Raymond James

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.17% from the stock’s previous close.

ALTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Capmk lowered Alta Equipment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Shares of ALTG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 71,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $13.67.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, COO Craig Brubaker sold 5,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $26,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,640 shares in the company, valued at $493,200. The trade was a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $937,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 51,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 540,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 223,072 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 112,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

