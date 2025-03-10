Altiora Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Altiora Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises 1.2% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 90,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $34.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average of $34.41.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

