Altiora Financial Group LLC Sells 1,007 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Altiora Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,154,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 13.1 %

Shares of DISV stock opened at $29.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.66.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

