Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Stock Price Down 5% – Should You Sell?

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Free Report) shares fell 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.05 and last traded at $36.05. 209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.96.
Altus Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.53.
Altus Group Company Profile
Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Altus Group
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.