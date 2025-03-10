Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10, Zacks reports.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALZN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.71. 92,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,061. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. Alzamend Neuro has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $15.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Alzamend Neuro from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

