Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.99, but opened at $18.60. Amentum shares last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 305,609 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMTM. Raymond James started coverage on Amentum in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Amentum Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amentum news, insider Steven J. Demetriou bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 620,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,920,783.33. This trade represents a 19.20 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Loughran purchased 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $97,658. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,739,000. Peak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

