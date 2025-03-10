American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $81.58 on Monday. American International Group has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $83.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average of $75.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is -76.92%.

Insider Activity

In other American International Group news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth $494,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in American International Group by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 274,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 147,235 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American International Group

(Get Free Report

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

