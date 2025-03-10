AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Trading Down 9.2% – Here’s Why

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.25. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.
AMG Critical Materials Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28.
AMG Critical Materials Company Profile
AMG Critical Materials N.V. develops, produces, and sells energy storage materials. The company operates through three segments: AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Minerals, and AMG Critical Materials Technologies. It offers engineered specialty metal products and vacuum furnaces for specialized alloying applications; and heat treatment services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets.
