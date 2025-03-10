Amundi Has $165.15 Million Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Amundi grew its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 262.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 570,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 413,028 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $165,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $287.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.98 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.68. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $543.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSTR. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.90.

About MicroStrategy

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

