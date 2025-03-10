Amundi Has $188.18 Million Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Amundi boosted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,937,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 81,413 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $188,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 24,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in TC Energy by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 9,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,464,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $45.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.75. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $50.37.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.54. TC Energy had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Veritas upgraded TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

