Andra AP fonden Acquires New Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

KDP stock opened at $33.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

In related news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $251,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,637.79. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,113,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,805,089.35. This represents a 38.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,385,350 shares of company stock worth $2,755,891,890. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

