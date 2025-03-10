Andra AP fonden Buys New Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 42.4% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,335,575,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 23.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP now owns 57,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SPOT. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.43.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $531.15 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $249.58 and a 1-year high of $652.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $547.82 and its 200 day moving average is $454.45. The company has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

