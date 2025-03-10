Andra AP fonden Buys Shares of 4,200 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.60.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total value of $1,764,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total value of $578,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,504,253.28. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $588.38 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $552.27 and a 200-day moving average of $551.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

