Andra AP fonden Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GEV. TD Cowen began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.83.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $288.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.59. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $447.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

