Andrew King Buys 24 Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Andrew King acquired 24 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,287 ($16.64) per share, with a total value of £308.88 ($399.28).

Andrew King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Andrew King sold 35,509 shares of Mondi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,222 ($15.80), for a total transaction of £433,919.98 ($560,910.01).

On Wednesday, January 8th, Andrew King acquired 26 shares of Mondi stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,161 ($15.01) per share, with a total value of £301.86 ($390.20).

Mondi Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MNDI stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,253.50 ($16.20). 1,066,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,540,320. Mondi plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,134.50 ($14.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,618 ($20.92). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. The company has a market cap of £6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,227.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,288.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,600 ($20.68) to GBX 1,550 ($20.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Mondi

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

Featured Stories

