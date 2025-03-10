Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Declares Dividend of $0.22

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th.

Anglo American Trading Down 3.9 %

AAUKF opened at $30.98 on Monday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.98.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

