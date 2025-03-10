Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 710 ($9.18) and last traded at GBX 700 ($9.05), with a volume of 112539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 705 ($9.11).
Aquis Exchange Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 700.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 563.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £192.74 million, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.80.
Aquis Exchange Company Profile
Aquis consists of three divisions: Aquis Markets, a subscription-based exchange offering pan-European cash equities trading; Aquis Technologies, which develops and licenses next-generation exchange technology globally; and Aquis Stock Exchange, a growth and regulated primary exchange delivering capital to companies via the listing and trading of shares.
Aquis Markets operates lit and dark order books, covering 16 European markets.
