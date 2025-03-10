Argentarii LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Argentarii LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $425,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 301,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 46.5% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 144,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE TSM opened at $176.58 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $125.78 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $915.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.6855 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.68%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

