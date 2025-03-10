Argentarii LLC Purchases Shares of 1,063 EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Argentarii LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total value of $1,733,629.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,890. The trade was a 34.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 464 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $119,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,604. This trade represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,924 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $199.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $317.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.89.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays raised shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.44.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

