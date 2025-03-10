Argentarii LLC Purchases Shares of 2,626 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Argentarii LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $85.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $62.40 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRT. UBS Group began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.07.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

