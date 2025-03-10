Arizona State Retirement System Buys 273 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Conway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 483,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,067,000 after purchasing an additional 333,338 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 829,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 27.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after buying an additional 16,569 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FND. Barclays upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush lowered Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.68.

Shares of FND stock opened at $91.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.95. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.86 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.38.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

