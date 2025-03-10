Arizona State Retirement System Buys 631 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $1,747,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 84,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,071,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,998,000 after purchasing an additional 40,888 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK opened at $89.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.08. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

