Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $184.5-$186.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.80 million. Asana also updated its FY26 guidance to $0.19-$0.20 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Asana from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Asana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp upgraded Asana from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Get Asana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASAN

Asana Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of ASAN traded down $1.56 on Monday, hitting $16.69. 7,612,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,906. Asana has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Asana had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 86.84%. The business had revenue of $188.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asana will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 27,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $591,228.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 733,855 shares in the company, valued at $15,931,992.05. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,047,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,966,653.09. The trade was a 6.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 723,300 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,068 in the last 90 days. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Asana

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.