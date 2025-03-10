Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 653,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,242,000 after purchasing an additional 115,447 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 37,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 3.8 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $47.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.48 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average is $53.84.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KNX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.59.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

