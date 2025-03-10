Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,392,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 674,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,918,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares during the period. Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,731,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 62,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 202,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after buying an additional 145,866 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $59.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.56. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

