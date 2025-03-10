Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC cut its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XJUN. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth $75,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 77.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 56,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 24,653 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at $489,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at $425,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.4 %

XJUN opened at $38.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.77 million, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.47.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

