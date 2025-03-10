Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,077 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in Shell by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL opened at $66.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.38. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $74.61.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s payout ratio is 56.97%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.11.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

