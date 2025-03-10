Assetmark Inc. Buys 1,773 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 117.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 154,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 87,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWX opened at $24.29 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $246.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

