Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Stock Price Down 39.3% – Here’s Why

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 39.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 339,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 727% from the average daily volume of 41,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Atico Mining Stock Down 67.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$3.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Atico Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.