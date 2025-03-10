Atria Investments Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,654 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,063,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,374,000 after buying an additional 3,329,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,473,000 after buying an additional 616,517 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,186,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,455,000 after buying an additional 158,216 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,896,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,333,000 after purchasing an additional 236,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,035,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,202,000 after purchasing an additional 36,838 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

NYSE MFC opened at $29.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $33.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average of $30.15.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.45%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

