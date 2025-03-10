Atria Investments Inc Sells 2,950 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,075 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 740 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $36.97 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

