Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85.80 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.11), with a volume of 326842 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.12).

Augmentum Fintech Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 97.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 100.60. The company has a market capitalization of £144.93 million and a PE ratio of 0.82.

Get Augmentum Fintech alerts:

About Augmentum Fintech

(Get Free Report)

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector.

Europe’s leading publicly listed fintech fund, Augmentum launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.

Their portfolio of 24 fintech companies includes Tide, Zopa, Onfido, Grover and Cushon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Augmentum Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmentum Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.