Avalanche (AVAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $407.04 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $7.69 billion and approximately $407.04 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $18.57 or 0.00022490 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 21% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00006861 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 450,868,174 coins and its circulating supply is 414,198,674 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.