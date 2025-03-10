Axis Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,979 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Community Bank grew its stake in MetLife by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 5,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $82.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.35.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MetLife from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MetLife

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.