Axis Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,979 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Community Bank grew its stake in MetLife by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 5,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MetLife Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MET opened at $82.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.35.
MetLife Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.52%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MetLife from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.58.
MetLife Profile
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
