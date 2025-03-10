B. Riley Cuts Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target to $5.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Clarus from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Clarus stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 21,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,889. Clarus has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $160.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Clarus in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clarus during the third quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Clarus during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

