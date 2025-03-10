Banco Santander S.A. Makes New $984,000 Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,634 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRH. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in CRH by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 40.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 9.9% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.45.

CRH Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $97.34 on Monday. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $110.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.