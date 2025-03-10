Bank Stocks To Watch Now – March 9th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Capital One Financial, Mastercard, Wells Fargo & Company, and Walt Disney are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares representing ownership in companies that primarily engage in banking and financial activities, such as accepting deposits, making loans, and offering various financial services. Their performance is often influenced by interest rates, economic conditions, and regulatory policies, reflecting the overall health of the financial sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ traded up $3.59 on Friday, reaching $491.79. The company had a trading volume of 54,649,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,845,187. The company has a market capitalization of $309.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $518.84 and a 200-day moving average of $503.99. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $540.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.41. 20,494,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,708,485. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The firm has a market cap of $677.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.39. The stock had a trading volume of 50,645,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,795,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $314.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.72. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $48.08.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

NYSE COF traded down $3.13 on Friday, reaching $173.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,064,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,598. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.50. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

NYSE:MA traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $546.98. 3,161,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,326. The company has a market capitalization of $498.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $582.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

WFC traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.01. The company had a trading volume of 21,254,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,563,040. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $233.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $105.58. 12,714,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,538,860. The company has a market capitalization of $190.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.05.

