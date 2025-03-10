Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BANR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Banner from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Banner from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Banner Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $63.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.07. Banner has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.56.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Banner had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banner will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Institutional Trading of Banner

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Banner by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,785,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,334,000 after buying an additional 193,434 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banner by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,701,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,619,000 after purchasing an additional 373,037 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banner by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,111,000 after purchasing an additional 49,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Banner by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 738,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,300,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

