Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Announces Earnings Results

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12, Zacks reports. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of BNED stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 486,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,277. The company has a market cap of $260.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barnes & Noble Education stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) by 1,412.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale segments. The Retail segment operates college, university, and K-12 school bookstores, physical bookstores, and virtual bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells and distributes new and used textbooks to physical bookstores.

