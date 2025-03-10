Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) to Repurchase 0 Shares

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 7th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate development company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4,017.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 481.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 497.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 384.15 ($4.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 582.60 ($7.53).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.